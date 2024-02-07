Wisconsin Badgers vs. Michigan Wolverines: Game Thread

The No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Michigan Wolverines, looking to bounce back after dropping both of their games last week, resulting in a five-spot fall in the AP Top 25.

Following the losses, the Badgers stand at a 16-6 record, which they’ll look to improve on Wednesday when they travel to play Michigan, with tip-off set for 6:00 P.M. CT.

Michigan, standing at 7-15, is currently on a five-game losing streak, and they’ve lost 10 of their last 11 games.

The Wolverines have scored 77 points a game, shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from three.

In Sunday’s game, the Badgers are favored by a spread of 5.5 points, while the over/under is set at 142.5 points.

The Badgers will be without point guard Kamari McGee once again, who suffered a lower-body injury against Indiana and will be out for at least two weeks. Additionally, John Blackwell is listed as questionable.

The Badgers are primed for a bounce back, and I feel the spread is too small, as Michigan has lost each of their last five by double digits.

Prediction: Wisconsin -5.5