Wisconsin vs. Michigan: Opponent Preview

The No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers are set to take on the Michigan Wolverines at the Crisler Center on Wednesday, with tip-off scheduled for 6:00 P.M. CT.

Wisconsin is coming off a 75-69 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers, dropping their second consecutive game, and they’ll look to get back on track when they face Michigan later this evening.

How do the Badgers match up against the Wolverines?

Opponent Preview

The Wolverines have the fifth-best scoring offense in the Big Ten, scoring 77 points per game, while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from three.

They’re led by guard Dug McDaniel, who averages 16.8 points, while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three.

Transfer forward Olivier Nkamhoua has stepped in as a major contributor, adding 15.9 points and 7 rebounds per game, while hitting 52 percent of his shots and 35.1 percent of his threes.

Michigan’s rotation involves a number of forwards, as Terrance Williams, Tarris Reed Jr., Will Tschetter, and Tray Jackson all play upwards of 15 minutes a game, with the former three having suited up in every game this season for the Wolverines.

Michigan has really struggled as of late, losing each of their last five and 10 of their last 11. Overall, they’re just 2-9 in conference play, with their lone wins coming against Iowa and Ohio State.

The spread for the game stands at 5.5 points in favor of Wisconsin, while the over/under is at 142.5 points.

Prediction

The Badgers do have an additional injury to monitor, as guard John Blackwell has been listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game.

Regardless, the spread feels a little too light in this one, as Wisconsin had been playing good basketball prior to the two losses and was close to winning both games.

Michigan, on the other hand, has really struggled as of late, losing by double-figures in each of their last five games, and I expect Wisconsin to comfortably win here on Wednesday.

Prediction: Wisconsin -5.5