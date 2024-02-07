Wisconsin vs. Michigan: How to watch + betting odds

Fresh off a 75-69 loss to the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers at the Kohl Center, the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers are hitting the road to face the Michigan Wolverines, looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

It was a tough loss for the Badgers, who remained competitive throughout the game, but couldn’t cut the lead to under four points over the last nine minutes against Purdue.

The Wolverines have started their season 7-15, most recently losing a 69-59 game to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at home.

Michigan has gone 2-9 within conference play, having lost their last five games and 10 of their last 11 in an ugly stretch.

Can the Badgers snap their losing streak and get back on track in their first matchup with Michigan?

Here’s how you can watch Wednesday’s game for the Badgers against Michigan.

How to watch

TV: Big Ten Network, Wednesday at 6:00 P.M. CT

Stadium: Crisler Center

Line: Wisconsin -5.5

Over/Under: 142.5