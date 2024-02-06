Big Ten Weekly Rankings: Where do the Badgers fall after recent slide?

This hasn’t been a great year for the Big 10, and that is reflected in all of the rankings - the media, Kenpom, and NET. How is the league shaping up as a whole, as teams jockey for a regular season championship and the conference tournament?

The first thing to realize is that Zach Edey tilts the scales an incredible amount. He is the hands-down player of the year, and if he were on any other team in the conference, that team would most likely be the favorite to win the conference and the tournament. If he weren’t on Purdue, they would be scrambling to be a top-four bye team. Despite not leading the pack currently, they are a heavy favorite to get the top seed.

A tough week for the Wisconsin Badgers (two close losses that looked eerily like last year) saw only a small drop in their Kenpom, NET, and AP rankings. I found it more ominous than that, but recency bias may have a bit to do with that.

Let’s break down the entirety of the Big Ten in our weekly rankings.

1. Purdue 21-2/10-2; KenPom: 2, NET: 2, AP: 2

2. Illinois 17-5/8-3; KenPom:10, NET: 14, AP: 10

3. Wisconsin 16-6/8-3; KenPom: 13, NET: 13, AP: 11

4. Michigan State 13-8/6-5; KenPom: 17, NET: 22

5. Nebraska 16-7/6-6; KenPom: 46, NET: 52

6. Northwestern 15-7/6-5; KenPom: 49, NET: 58

7. Iowa 13-9/5-6; KenPom: 50, NET: 60

8. Maryland 13-9/5-6; KenPom: 52, NET: 78

9. Ohio State 13-9/3-8; KenPom: 64, NET: 68

10. Minnesota 14-7/5-5; KenPom: 76, NET: 90

11. Penn State 11-11/5-6; KenPom: 93, NET: 99

12. Indiana 13-9/5-6; KenPom: 99, NET: 103

13. Rutgers 11-10/3-7; KenPom: 100, NET: 104

14. Michigan 7-15/2-9; KenPom: 101, NET: 111

I feel like there’s a distinct top four, although many teams have a chance to sneak into the fourth spot (or higher if other (ahem) teams slide). I’d say that if there’s a surprise team slipping in as the fourth, it would be Maryland. Winning on the road is really hard in the best of times, but with today’s level of officiating, it is really, really hard. Not too many away teams will go 20 minutes without fouling. Unless it’s Purdue.

Midseason All-Big Ten:

Zach Edey (Purdue): 24.3 ppg; 13.5 reb (5.3 offensive!); 2.3 blocks

Jahmir Young (Maryland): 23.1 ppg; 3.7 assists/game

Boo Buie (Northwestern): 21,0 ppg; 6.4 assists/game

AJ Storr (Wisconsin): 18.4 ppg; ‘cause I’m a homer

Julian Reese (Maryland): 10.1 reb; 1.7 blocks

Coach of the Year: Ben Johnson, Minnesota

That team would win some games.