Badgers drop five spots to No. 11 in latest AP Poll

One week after cracking the Top 10, the Wisconsin Badgers saw themselves tumble to No. 11 in the AP Top 25 after suffering losses to the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Purdue Boilermakers.

It was another week of movement among the Top 10, as there were several key Top 10 matchups, including Wisconsin’s loss to Purdue on Sunday.

As a result, only the Top 3 remained intact inside the Top 10, with the Badgers serving as the second-biggest faller (No. 6 to No. 11) behind Kentucky (No. 10 to No. 17). Both teams had two losses in the week.

With Wisconsin falling to No. 11, they fell behind Kansas (No. 8 to No. 4), Marquette (No. 9 to No. 7), Duke (No. 7 to No. 9), and Illinois (No. 14 to No. 10).

Wisconsin is one of three Big Ten teams in the AP Top 25, joining the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers and the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini, while no other team received votes.

This week, Wisconsin will travel to face the Michigan Wolverines and Rutgers Scarlet Knights on the road, looking to bounce back after suffering back-to-back losses for the first time since starting the year 1-2.

In addition to being No. 11 in the AP Poll, the Badgers are No. 13 in the NET rankings and No. 13 in KenPom.

Instant Reaction

With a two-loss week, I initially thought the Badgers would drop down further than No. 11, especially after a team like Baylor, ranked No. 13, beat a Top-15 team in Iowa State.

However, the Badgers did have two close losses, including a tight one against a Top 2 team in the nation, which helped their cause in the free fall.

Kentucky, on the other hand, lost a close game to Florida and then had a double-digit loss to then-No. 5 Tennessee, which dropped them seven spots this week.

The Badgers’ losses did hurt their cause at potentially earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, which could’ve been more realistic, had they beaten Purdue.

But, they’re still in the race for a No. 2 seed at the moment and have an opportunity to get back on track this week.