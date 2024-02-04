Instant reaction to the Badgers 75-69 loss to Purdue

The No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers dropped their second consecutive game in a 75-69 defeat to the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers, marking the first time they’ve lost two in a row since the third game of the season.

Offensively, the Badgers struggled to hit jump shots, shooting 3/19 from three, while hitting only 42 percent of their shots.

While the Badgers shot 52 percent on twos as a team, guard A.J. Storr had a tough night, hitting only 4/15 of his shots, while missing all four of his threes.

Defensively, Wisconsin played well enough, taking away Purdue’s threes, but the Boilermakers were able to hit 47 percent of their shots, with Zach Edey, Braden Smith, and Lance Jones all scoring at least 18 points.

The Badgers did struggle with their rebounding, as Purdue had 14 offensive rebounds, leading to 21 second-chance points, while Wisconsin had 14 second-chance points off 10 offensive rebounds.

Following the game, Badgers insider Rohan Chakravarthi shared his instant reaction to the Badgers’ 75-69 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers, pointing out the major takeaways for the team moving forward.

Wisconsin will now look to bounce back next week as they hit the road for matchups against the Michigan Wolverines and Rutgers Scarlet Knights.