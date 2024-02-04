Badgers HC Greg Gard’s opening comments after 75-69 loss over Purdue

The No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers dropped a tough 75-69 loss at the hands of the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers in a Top 10 matchup at the Kohl Center, losing their second straight after an 80-72 overtime loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Thursday.

In the game, the Badgers remained competitive throughout the game, but just couldn’t bridge the gap in the loss, never trailing by less than four points over the final nine minutes of the game.

Tyler Wahl was the star of the day, scoring 20 points on 10/16 shooting, while recording seven rebounds, five assists, three steals, and two blocks in a strong all-around performance.

Elsewhere, A.J. Storr scored 14 points, but shot just 4/15 from the field on a tough shooting day that saw him sitting on the bench over the final three minutes.

It was a duel down low between Steven Crowl and Zach Edey in a physical game, as both teams looked to limit the opposing bigs, which worked well in the first half until the former got into foul trouble in the second half.

Speaking to reporters after the game, head coach Greg Gard pointed out the shot selection, while praising his team’s resilience in the loss.

Listen to Gard’s entire introductory statement after the Badgers’ 75-69 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

Stay tuned for all the Badgers postgame coverage coming soon!