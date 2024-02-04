Wisconsin vs. Purdue: How to watch + betting odds

Fresh off a tough 80-72 overtime loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on the road, the No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers are looking to bounce back at home in a key game against the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday.

It was a tough loss for the Badgers, who led by as many as 19 at one point, and now have a 16-5 record, including 8-2 in conference play.

The Boilermakers have started their season 20-2, most recently riding a six-game winning streak with a win over Northwestern.

Purdue has gone 9-2 within conference play, with both losses coming on the road, as they dropped games to both Nebraska and Northwestern.

Can the Badgers make it a third on Sunday?

Here’s how you can watch Thursday’s game for the Badgers against Purdue.

How to watch

TV: CBS, Sunday at 12:00 P.M. CT

Stadium: Kohl Center

Line: Wisconsin +2.5

Over/Under: 146