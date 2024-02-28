Instant reaction to the Badgers 74-70 loss to Indiana

The Wisconsin Badgers returned to the loss column on Tuesday, suffering a 74-70 loss at the hands of the Indiana Hoosiers, despite having a full week off to prepare.

Offensively, the Badgers shot the ball with average efficiency, hitting 43.5 percent of their shots and 30.8 percent of their threes, although they only shot three free throws in the whole game.

Defensively, Wisconsin struggled, allowing Indiana to convert on 61.7 percent of their looks and 42.9 percent of their threes, which ultimately led to their demise.

Kel’el Ware was the standout for Indiana, pouring in 27 points on 11/12 shooting, while blocking five shots on the defensive end and altering a few more on his own.

The Badgers were led by Chucky Hepburn, who had 15 points on a season-high 12 shots, while A.J. Storr, Max Klesmit, Steven Crowl, and John Blackwell all hit double figures as well.

Following the game, Badgers insider Rohan Chakravarthi shared his instant reaction to the Badgers’ 74-70 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers, pointing out the major takeaways for the team moving forward.

Wisconsin will now face a tough challenge on Saturday when they play host to the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini, with significant Big Ten implications on the line. Can they reverse the trend and return to the win column?