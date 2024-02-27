3 quick takeaways from the Badgers 74-70 loss to Indiana

One week after pulling off a 74-70 victory over the Maryland Terrapins, the Wisconsin Badgers returned to the loss column with a defeat by the same score to the Indiana Hoosiers.

With the loss, the Badgers dropped to 18-10 on the season and 10-7 in conference play, falling to the fifth-best team in the Big Ten with three games to play.

Offensively, Wisconsin shot 43.5 percent from the field and just 30.8 percent from three, while attempting just three free throws the whole game.

Defensively, the Badgers allowed Indiana to shoot 61.5 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three in an ugly outing.

Here are three quick takeaways from the Badgers’ 74-70 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

Slow start

Wisconsin came into this game on a full week of rest, which should have boded well for their energy levels heading into a tough environment at Assembly Hall.

However, they reversed the course from their previous games, getting out to an ugly start, as they trailed 32-17 at one point in the first half.

Now, they were able to come back, but it’s not a good sign that Wisconsin started flat-footed, especially against an Indiana team that matched up similarly to them.

The Badgers could not hit shots, struggling even inside the arc, while not attacking nearly enough to get to the free throw line.

Defensively, the same issues appeared; the Badgers weren’t connected together defensively, leading to issues with help defense and ultimately allowing easy shots in the paint, where Indiana looked to feast.

Wisconsin has found a way to dig itself into a hole over the past four weeks time and time again. That’s not the look of a promising March Madness team.

Free throws

As I alluded to earlier, the Badgers did not hit the free throw line on Tuesday. In fact, their three attempts were, by far, the least they’ve taken this season.

Wisconsin didn’t attempt a single free throw over the final 20 minutes, as they struggled to challenge star center Kel’el Ware, who has struggled with foul trouble in the past, inside the paint.

Instead, the Badgers settled for 26 threes, shooting inefficiently behind the arc again, while they hit just 51.1 percent of their twos, converting only 16/28 of their layups.

Wisconsin needs to regain its identity as a team that can attack the rim and get to the free throw line, but that comes with a level of physicality that the Badgers just didn’t play with enough on Tuesday.

Sure, there could’ve been a few extra foul calls made, but the Badgers have to do a better job offensively and it begins with earning more free throws.

Late-game struggles

The Badgers’ first and second halves of the season have been a completely different outcome.

Wisconsin started off the year 14-4, which led to their rise in the AP Top 25 as they established themselves as one of the hottest teams in the country.

During their first 14 wins, there was one commonality: each victory was of at least eight points.

So, Wisconsin was either blowing teams out or managing to pull out the closer games when they were winning earlier in the year.

Now? Seven of Wisconsin’s last eight games have been within eight points or less, with a 22-point loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights being the lone other game.

In those seven games, the Badgers have gone just 2-5, showcasing an ability to not only hold early leads, but finish out games like they did over the first half of the season.

This Wisconsin team isn’t dangerous. My preseason prediction of a Round of 32 exit may ultimately end up coming true if Wisconsin can’t turn things around to end the season.

But, they’ve now lost to five of the bottom seven teams in the conference, with a majority of those coming over the past four weeks, and by close fashion. Something needs to change.