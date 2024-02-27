Wisconsin vs. Indiana: Opponent Preview

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to take on the Indiana Hoosiers at Assembly Hall on Tuesday, with tip-off scheduled for 6:00 P.M. CT.

Wisconsin is coming off a 74-70 victory over the Maryland Terrapins last Tuesday, providing them a much-needed win heading into the final stretch of the season, which begins with a road contest against Indiana.

How do the Badgers match up against the Hoosiers?

Opponent Preview

The Wolverines have the third-worst scoring offense in the Big Ten, scoring 72.9 points per game, although they shoot 47.4 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from three.

They’re led by a strong frontcourt featuring forward Malik Reneau, who averages 16.1 points per game on 57.2 percent from the field, and Kel’el Ware, who scores 15.1 a game on 57 percent efficiency overall.

Reneau was dominant in the last game between the two sides, scoring 28 points as Indiana played without Ware, but the Hoosiers lost 91-79.

Ware, on the other hand, has long been projected as a top prospect in the NBA Draft, thanks to his all-around game as a scorer, both inside and out, rebounder (9.4 a game), and rim-protector (1.7 blocks per game).

Elsewhere, Indiana earns contributions from five-star freshman Mackenzie Mgbako, who averages 11.5 points per game, albeit on 39.5 percent from the field, and senior guard Trey Galloway, who also scores above double-digits per contest.

Indiana has struggled on the defensive end this season, allowing 75.2 points per game, which has been helped by their fouling issues, as opponents shoot over 20 free throws a game against the Hoosiers.

The spread for the game stands at four points in favor of Wisconsin, while the over/under is at 142 points.

Prediction

Last time out, I chose to take the over on 130.5 points between Wisconsin and Maryland, which ultimately came to be true.

This prediction feels different as Indiana has been on a recent slide, losing four straight games, as they’ve really struggled in conference play, with losses coming in eight of their last 10.

However, they are a better team at home, where the environment at Assembly Hall can be electric, having gone 11-5 there this season.

The Badgers have struggled on the road, especially during their tumultuous three-week fall, which places questions into how this game may turn out.

Indiana will have Kel’el Ware alongside Malik Reneau in this one, aiding their scoring efforts. Can Wisconsin put up one of their marquee offensive performances or will they allow Indiana to remain in the game, as several opponents have against the Badgers this season?

Ultimately, I’ll place a little bit of confidence in the Badgers coming off a good week of rest and take their spread at -4.

Prediction: Wisconsin -4