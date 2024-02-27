Wisconsin Badgers vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Keys to win

With only a few games left, the Wisconsin Badgers enter Tuesday’s contest having won two out of their last three games.

The Indiana Hoosiers have struggled this year, with injuries and youth dragging them down.

Can Wisconsin continue getting past their rough stretch, or will Indiana get revenge for their earlier matchup?

Let’s take a look at both sides and what they bring to the table.

Why Wisconsin should win this game

As has been the case for much of the season, the biggest advantage for UW is their experience in big games.

Wisconsin has played in 15 games against teams currently ranked in the top 50 in Basketball Power Index, going 9-6 in those games. Indiana is not currently included in that group.

Against teams not ranked in the top 50, Wisconsin is 9-3. So while the stats (scoring, rebounding, assists, etc.) may show that this should be a close game, the quality of opponents tells a different story.

Why Indiana should win this game

While Indiana scores slightly fewer points than Wisconsin, they actually have been a more accurate team from the field.

On top of that, they don’t foul often or turn the ball over too much.

There’s not much this team can look at as a real indicator that they should win, but if they can score efficiently without fouling or turning the ball over, they absolutely stand a chance.

X-Factor: Kel’el Ware

Ware missed the first matchup between these teams, and has been one of the best players for Indiana.

He currently ranks second on the team in points per game, first in rebounds per game, total Rebounds, and in blocks.

He’s a mobile big who rebounds and shoots fairly well. Combined with Malik Reneau and Mackenzie Mgbako, Ware could do some damage to UW.

Prediction: 77-63 Wisconsin