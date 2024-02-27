Wisconsin vs. Indiana: How to watch + betting odds

Fresh off an extended break that involved zero weekend games, the Wisconsin Badgers are hitting the road for a matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers on Tuesday, with tip-off scheduled for 6:00 P.M.

The Badgers had a successful outing last week, defeating the Maryland Terrapins 74-70 in their lone game last Tuesday before getting a break to reset. Now, they’ll look to lock in for the final stretch of the season ahead of the postseason tournament.

The Hoosiers have started their season 14-13, most recently losing 83-74 to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

It’s been a rough stretch for Indiana, who has gone 6-10 in conference play, and have lost each of their last four games and eight of their last 10.

The Hoosiers do have an 11-5 home record, and they’ll look to improve that when they face the visiting Badgers, who won the first matchup between the two sides 91-79.

Here’s how you can watch Tuesday’s game for the Badgers against Indiana.

How to watch

TV: Peacock, Tuesday at 6:00 P.M. CT

Stadium: Assembly Hall

Line: Wisconsin -4

Over/Under: 142