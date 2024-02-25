Breaking down the Badgers last 4 games of the season

The peaks and valleys that the Wisconsin Badgers basketball team has faced this year are the perfect example of an up-and-down season.

The team has shown championship potential with wins against Marquette and Virginia but has also shown inconsistency with losses to Penn State, Michigan, and Rutgers along with a four-game in-conference losing streak.

After starting the season 16-4, Wisconsin hit a skid in February as they dropped four games against conference opponents. The Badgers have begun to shift the momentum back in their favor by getting back into the win column against Ohio State and Maryland despite an overtime loss to Iowa that came between those two wins.

Wisconsin is currently tied for third in the Big Ten with Northwestern with a 10-6 conference record. Illinois and Purdue currently sit atop the Big Ten standings with 11-5 and 13-3 records respectively. The final four matchups of the season will be crucial for a Badger team looking to climb or maintain their position in the conference standings.

Indiana: Tuesday, February 27, 6 p.m.

The Badgers met up with the Hoosiers in Madison back in January and pulled off a 12-point victory, 91-79.

Wisconsin put up their second-highest total of the season offensively against Indiana with the help of 26 points from Max Klesmit who got red hot in the second half.

Indiana ranks third in the conference for the most points given up to opponents while the Badgers rank eleventh.

Tyler Wahl will be tasked with defending Indiana’s talented power forward Malik Reneau who gave the Badgers 28 points in their last meeting.

Illinois: Saturday, March 2, Noon

Next Saturday will be Wisconsin’s first matchup of the season against their southern rivals in orange.

Currently ranked at No. 12 in the AP Poll, the Fighting Illini are two games back from first-place Purdue in the Big Ten and one game ahead of the Badgers. This game will be a major factor in the Big Ten race.

Illinois has a high-powered offense that ranks second in points per game in the Big Ten led by Terrence Shannon Jr. who is averaging 22 points per game.

The challenge for the Badgers is to slow down an Illinois offense that makes few mistakes with the second-lowest turnover total in the conference.

Greg Gard will need to get the ball in the hands of his scorers A.J. Storr and Max Klesmit to keep up on the scoreboard.

Rutgers: Thursday, March 7, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin has unfinished business to settle after suffering a 78-56 upset at the hands of the Scarlet Knights amidst their four-game losing streak.

The Badgers have lost their last two matchups against Rutgers and have been held under 60 by the stifling defense in both games.

The Scarlet Knights spread the ball around well against the Badgers and finished the game with five players in double figures.

They will need to play strong defense from top to bottom in order to make up for the offense taken away by the strong defense and to combat Rutgers ability to produce scoring from several different players.

At Purdue: Sunday, March 10, 11:30 a.m.

At one point in the season, this season finale was highly anticipated among Big Ten fans, but with the Badgers’ fall from grace, it seems like more of a mismatch in favor of the No. 3 Boilermakers.

This being said, Purdue’s trip to the Kohl Center, despite ending in a 75-69 win for the Boilermakers, was one of the hardest-fought losses of the season for Wisconsin.

Tyler Wahl played one of his best games of the season with 20 points, five assists, and seven rebounds.

The Badgers' downfall came from beyond the arc where they converted just three of their 19 attempts.

If Wisconsin can get their shots to fall and neutralize Zach Edey, this matchup could be a great momentum win as they head into the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments