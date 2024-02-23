Majority of Badgers fans believe team will go 3-1 in final 4 games

The Wisconsin Badgers are enjoying a much-needed break this week, as they do not have a weekend matchup ahead of next Tuesday’s game against the Indiana Hoosiers.

With the break, they’ll look to refresh and prepare for the final stretch of the season, as they have just four regular season games left: at Indiana, versus Illinois, versus Rutgers, and at Purdue.

Wisconsin has played the Hoosiers, Scarlet Knights, and Boilermakers already this season, going 1-2 in those matchups.

Additionally, they’ve struggled a little on the road, going 3-7 away from the Kohl Center as opposed to 13-2 at home.

How will the Badgers finish the regular season?

A majority of Badgers fans believe that Wisconsin will win three of their final four games (excuse the poll saying six), as 39 percent of fans chose that option this week after the Badgers beat Maryland.

Additionally, 31 percent believe Wisconsin will go 2-2 at best, while 25 percent believe the Badgers can win out.

The Badgers beat Indiana 91-79 at the Kohl Center earlier this season, and will now face them a second time with the Hoosiers currently riding a three-game losing streak. Indiana has just a 6-9 conference record.

Next up is Illinois, who will travel to the Kohl Center for the lone matchup between both sides this season. The Fighting Illini have rebounded well after returning Terrence Shannon Jr., earning a 19-7 record and a 10-5 conference record, which is second in the Big Ten.

This one is arguably Wisconsin’s most important matchup of the season, as a win could propel them to being a top two team in the conference, while a loss here could move them outside the top four, costing them a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.

Wisconsin will then play Rutgers at home, looking to avenge an ugly 78-56 loss during their most recent road trip. While the Badgers have fared much better at the Kohl Center and Rutgers is just 6-9 at the Kohl Center, it’ll still be a tough matchup for Wisconsin.

Finally, the Badgers end their season at Purdue, who have been a top five team in the nation and the best team in the conference. Wisconsin lost a close battle at the Kohl Center in their first matchup, and will have their hands full to finish out the regular season.