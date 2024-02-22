With the regular season coming to a close, the Wisconsin Badgers are looking to solidify a Top 4 spot in the Big Ten to ensure a double-bye in the conference tournament next month.

Currently, the Badgers stand at 18-9 overall and their 10-6 conference record ranks third in the Big Ten behind Purdue (23-3, 12-3 B10) and Illinois (19-7, 10-5 B10).

With four games left in the regular season, what is the most important game left on the Badgers schedule?

Wisconsin has two road contests (Indiana, Purdue) and two home games (Rutgers, Illinois) left on their schedule.

Of the four, Indiana has the worst record at 14-12 and 6-9 in the Big Ten, although they’ve been 11-5 at home this season.

Elsewhere, Wisconsin has three tough matchups, facing a Rutgers team that recently beat them 78-56 and then the two best teams in the conference.

When it comes to the Big Ten standings, Illinois and Purdue are the two matchups that could make a significant impact on how Wisconsin ends in the conference.

The Badgers are currently a half-game behind the Fighting Illini, who still have five games left to play, and two games behind the Boilermakers.

With that said, it’s clear that Wisconsin’s home matchup with Illinois is the most important game remaining on their schedule.

Holding a 3-7 road record, it’s extremely important for Wisconsin to capitalize on their home games, where they’ve been 13-2 this year.

Additionally, given that they’ll play just one game against each other this season, Wisconsin would hold the tiebreaker in the standings should they beat Illinois, providing them a chance to eclipse the Fighting Illini entering the Big Ten tournament.

However, looking at the teams behind Wisconsin in the standings, the Badgers are a half-game ahead of Northwestern, while Nebraska and Michigan State both are a full game back.

With Purdue’s game being projected as a loss, it’s imperative that Wisconsin pull out a victory over Illinois in order to maintain its grasp on a top four spot in the conference.

Northwestern and Nebraska don’t play either Purdue, Illinois, or Wisconsin down the stretch, meaning there’s a good chance they’ll be favored in each of their final matchups.

So, looking at the remainder of the schedule, Illinois comes out as Wisconsin’s most important matchup, as it could be the difference between potentially earning a top two seed in the conference to dropping out of the top four heading into the tournament.