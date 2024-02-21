How many more games will the Badgers win in the regular season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Wisconsin Badgers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Wisconsin Badgers pulled off a much-needed victory over the Maryland Terrapins on Tuesday, winning 74-70 to improve to 18-9 on the season and 10-6 in the Big Ten.

Now, they’ll get a week to reset and fix their issues before a road contest against the Indiana Hoosiers next Tuesday, where they’ll look to snap a four-game losing streak in away games.

With one win under their belt, Wisconsin now has four games to go in the regular season: at Indiana, versus Illinois, versus Rutgers, and at Purdue.

How many of those games will the Badgers be able to pull off a victory?

How many of those games will the Badgers be able to pull off a victory?