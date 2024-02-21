 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How many more games will the Badgers win in the regular season?

The Badgers are entering the home stretch of their schedule.

By Kyle Thele and Rohan Chakravarthi
NCAA Basketball: Maryland at Wisconsin Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

The Wisconsin Badgers pulled off a much-needed victory over the Maryland Terrapins on Tuesday, winning 74-70 to improve to 18-9 on the season and 10-6 in the Big Ten.

Now, they’ll get a week to reset and fix their issues before a road contest against the Indiana Hoosiers next Tuesday, where they’ll look to snap a four-game losing streak in away games.

With one win under their belt, Wisconsin now has four games to go in the regular season: at Indiana, versus Illinois, versus Rutgers, and at Purdue.

How many of those games will the Badgers be able to pull off a victory?

Vote your choice in the poll above, with one win already included for Tuesday’s game against Maryland, and share your reasons in the comments!

