Instant reaction to the Badgers 74-70 win over Maryland

The Wisconsin Badgers started and ended their week with a 74-70 win on Tuesday over the Maryland Terrapins, returning to the win column after losing five of their last six games.

Offensively, the Badgers shot the ball well from inside the arc (56.7 percent on twos), and got to the free throw line 31 times, hitting 90.3 percent of those shots.

Defensively, Wisconsin held Maryland to 46 percent from the field and, most importantly, found a way to neutralize star guard Jahmir Young, who had 18 points on 6/17 shooting.

Tyler Wahl was the standout for the Badgers, as his craftiness around the rim earned him 18 points on 6/9 shooting and 6/7 from the free throw line. Additionally, Max Klesmit poured in 16 of his own, going a perfect 8/8 from the line, while four Badgers overall reached double figures.

Following the game, Badgers insider Rohan Chakravarthi shared his instant reaction to the Badgers’ 74-70 win over the Maryland Terrapins, pointing out the major takeaways for the team moving forward.

Wisconsin will now get an extended break, as they don’t have a weekend game, meaning their next contest will be next Tuesday against the Indiana Hoosiers on the road.