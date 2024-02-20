3 quick takeaways from the Badgers 74-70 win over Maryland

The Wisconsin Badgers pulled off a 74-70 victory over the Maryland Terrapins at the Kohl Center, fending off a late run to return to the win column after struggling over the past three weeks.

With the win, the Badgers improved to 18-9 on the season and 10-6 in conference play, while Maryland dropped to 14-13 and 6-10 in the Big Ten.

Offensively, Wisconsin shot 44.7 percent from the field and just 23.5 percent from three, but got to the free throw line 31 times, hitting 28 of those opportunities.

Defensively, the Badgers allowed Maryland to shoot 46.2 percent from the field and get to the free throw line 23 times, where they knocked down only 73 percent of their attempts.

Here are three quick takeaways from the Badgers’ 74-70 win over Maryland.

Battle between the bigs

Coming into this matchup, it was clear that it was going to be a battle between the bigs.

Julian Reese and Donta Scott proved to be the challenge, combining for 30 points on 12/21 shooting, with the former battling on the inside, while the latter mixed his efforts, knocking down two three-pointers.

In a game between two teams struggling at the three-point line, this one was going to be decided inside the paint, and Wisconsin ultimately won that battle, earning eight more free throw opportunities and knocking down 11 more shots from the stripe in the win.

Defensively, Wisconsin held Maryland to just six offensive rebounds after they entered the contest averaging over 12 a game, while earning eight offensive boards of their own.

However, the Terrapins fought as well, forcing seven early turnovers on Steven Crowl and Tyler Wahl, which kept Maryland in the game early before Wisconsin pulled away at the end of the first half.

Tyler Wahl (more on him in a minute) was especially dominant, leading the team with 18 points, while being efficient both at the charity stripe and in the paint.

Ultimately, the Badgers held their own in the battle of the bigs, and the remainder of their team showed up enough to secure the victory.

Passive 2nd half struggles

In the first half, the Badgers jumped out to a 37-29 lead, earning some momentum ending the second half.

However, as the second half began, Wisconsin could never really extend the lead to double digits as the game continued, despite having a number of opportunities to do so.

That allowed Maryland to remain competitive, remaining fully in the grasp of the game until the final bell.

One pattern that repeated itself throughout the final 20 minutes was Wisconsin going deep into the shot clock on several possessions before initiating their offense and attacking the rim, leading to some scoring droughts.

Guard John Blackwell was able to revitalize the offense after coming off the bench midway through the second half, ultimately scoring seven points in the period, while shooting six free throws.

In a way, it felt like the Badgers were playing not to lose rather than to win, especially late in the ballgame.

While Wisconsin ultimately scored enough points in that stretch to win, that isn’t the formula you’re looking for heading into March Madness, especially with the amount of talent the Badgers have offensively.

When they remain aggressive, the Badgers are able to get to the free throw line and remain efficient, but they need to consistently do that for 40 minutes and put opponents away when the opportunities are there.

Crafty Wahl

With the Badgers searching for offense, Tyler Wahl was the difference-maker for Wisconsin tonight.

Scoring 18 points on just nine shot attempts while hitting six of his seven free throws, Wahl was a consistent force around the rim against a team that does a great job of taking away those shots.

Looking at Wahl’s shot attempts near the rim, it seemed like there were a number of opportunities where the forward was stuck in the paint, but he found a way to create looks and put the ball in the basket.

Wisconsin is still figuring out its offensive identity as they look to balance all of their scoring options, but Wahl being aggressive and finding his touch around the rim is a key for the Badgers going down the stretch.

It was especially impressive that the forward found his footing after a tough start with three early turnovers in the game, settling in afterwards and producing a clean offensive game otherwise.