Wisconsin vs. Maryland: Opponent Preview

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to take on the Maryland Terrapins at the Kohl Center on Tuesday, with tip-off scheduled for 8:00 P.M. CT.

Wisconsin is coming off an 88-86 overtime loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes, dropping them to 1-5 in their last six games, which they’ll look to reverse beginning with Tuesday’s game against Maryland.

How do the Badgers match up against the Terrapins?

Opponent Preview

They’re led by guard Jahmir Young, who averages 21.2 points, while shooting 40.8 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three.

Forward Julian Reese has been Young’s main complement once again, scoring 13.6 points and averaging 10.1 rebounds as the team’s main big this season. Additionally, forward Donta Scott is the only other player to average double-figures and play over 30 minutes a contest.

Maryland has relied on their defense this season, which has been the best in the Big Ten, as the Terrapins have held opponents to 64.6 points per game on 40.9 percent efficiency and 32.4 percent from deep.

The spread for the game stands at 7 points in favor of Wisconsin, while the over/under is at 130.5 points.

Prediction

The Badgers need a win badly, having lost five of their last six and playing just one game this week.

Four of those five losses have come on the road, which means Wisconsin needs to capitalize on their matchups at the Kohl Center, such as Tuesday’s battle with Maryland.

Now, Maryland has been on a cold stretch, losing four of their last five, but they’ve scored at least 75 points in three straight contests.

While the spread seems a little shaky, given the inconsistencies from both sides, I’ll take the over of 130.5 points, as both teams have been playing well offensively as of late, while seeing some defensive struggles.

Prediction: Over 130.5 points