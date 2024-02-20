Wisconsin Badgers vs. Maryland Terrapins: Keys to win

We’re now entering the home stretch of the regular season. The Wisconsin Badgers are coming off a heart-breaking overtime loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes, and now get the Maryland Terrapins (14-12, 6-9 in the Big Ten) in Madison.

The Badgers really need to start putting some wins together, and this looks like a great opportunity to start a run.

The Terrapins are looking to put on a run of their own, as they’ll need one if they are to have any hope of entering the NCAA Tournament. Let’s take a look at the matchup.

Why Wisconsin should win this game

Maryland’s offense is bad. Like, maybe the worst in the Big Ten kind of bad.

They’re second-to-last in points, second-to-last in field goal percentage, last in three-point percentage, and last in assists. They’re really bad.

Coming off one of their best offensive showings of the year, the Badgers don’t have crazy pressure to score in this game. They just need to score more than Maryland does, which shouldn’t be hard.

Why Maryland should win this game

Defense.

This feels a lot like the Rutgers game. A horrible offensive team that has top-tier defense somehow has a season-best offensive performance. Will that happen? Who knows.

I just don’t like how similar the teams look on paper. This defense is truly strong.

Maryland is sixth in the Big Ten in steals, second in blocks, and they’re not even giving up 65 points per game on under 41 percent shooting.

Wisconsin will have to find ways to score, or this game could get tough.

X-Factor: Ball movement

In most of Wisconsin’s losses this year, they’ve struggled to maintain possession.

Maryland is exceptional at causing turnovers, and preventing opponents from scoring. If Wisconsin can replicate their ball-moving success from the Iowa game, this should win this handily.

If Maryland can force Wisconsin into ugly mistakes, they can pull off this upset.

Prediction: 68-55 Wisconsin