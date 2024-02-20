Wisconsin vs. Maryland: How to watch + betting odds

Fresh off an 88-86 overtime loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Wisconsin Badgers are looking for a much-needed win when they face the Maryland Terrapins at the Kohl Center on Tuesday, with tip-off scheduled for 8:00 P.M.

The weekend loss was a step in the wrong direction after the Badgers had snapped a four-game losing streak with a 62-54 win over Ohio State earlier in the week.

Now, they’ll look to reset and get back on the right track at home, where they’ve fared much better as of late.

The Terrapins have started their season 14-12, most recently losing to the No. 12 Illinois Fighting Illini 85-80.

Maryland has gone 6-9 in conference play, and have lost four of their last five games.

Tuesday’s matchup between the two sides will be the lone matchup they’ll have this year.

Here’s how you can watch Tuesday’s game for the Badgers against Maryland.

How to watch

TV: Peacock, Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. CT

Stadium: Kohl Center

Line: Wisconsin -7

Over/Under: 130.5