Is Tuesday’s game against Maryland a must win for the Badgers?

The Wisconsin Badgers are facing a low point in their season, having dropped out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since Week 4.

Going 1-5 in their last six outings, the Badgers have really struggled on the road, losing each of their past four road contests.

Of those four losses, three have come against teams with a sub-.500 conference record: Iowa (7-8 in the Big Ten), Rutgers (6-8 in the Big Ten), and Michigan (3-12 in the Big Ten).

After jumping out to a 16-4 start, which earned them the No. 6 spot in the AP Top 25, the Badgers have slid completely out of the rankings, leaving them in a tough spot with a month to go in the regular season.

With only one game this week, a Tuesday showdown at home against the Maryland Terrapins, is tomorrow’s game a must-win for the Badgers?

The short answer: Yes.

Wisconsin needs to showcase that they can put a complete showing on the court, and they’ll have their best opportunity to do so against Maryland.

The Terrapins are the worst team standings-wise that Wisconsin will face in their final five games of the regular season, as they currently stand at 14-12 overall and 6-9 in the conference.

Moreover, Wisconsin has some tough challenges ahead of them, as they’ll host the Illinois Fighting Illini to begin March, while a contest with Purdue on the road is still on the docket to close out the regular season.

Insert in a Rutgers team that beat Wisconsin 78-56 and there are a number of games that the Badgers need to be wary of left on their schedule.

On Tuesday, the Badgers will face a Terrapins team that has lost four of their last five, and has gone 2-4 on the road.

Maryland is spearheaded by talented guard Jahmir Young, who averages over 21 points a game, while the team averages 69.8 a contest, shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 28.7 percent from deep.

Defensively, Maryland has allowed opponents to score just 64.6 points a game, which is the best in the Big Ten, limiting teams both inside and outside the arc.

A key for the game will be limiting Young’s efficiency, as Maryland has gone 4-1 when he has shot at least 45 percent from the field, although the guard has shown to be a proven facilitator as well.

The Badgers have the personnel to match Maryland, as well as the firepower to have strong performances on both sides of the ball.

However, with some of their depth facing injury issues, they haven’t pieced everything together for 40 minutes over the last few weeks.

That’ll need to happen on Tuesday, which is a must-win game for the Badgers as they look to get back on track in the Big Ten and improve their stock ahead of March Madness.