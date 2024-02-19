Badgers fall out of AP Top 25 in latest polls

The Wisconsin Badgers have dropped out of the AP Top 25 this week, marking the first time since Week 4 that they are out of the polls altogether.

#Badgers have dropped out of the AP Poll.



Went from No. 6 to No. 11 to No. 20 and now fully out in the last 3 weeks.



Have to win tomorrow. — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) February 19, 2024

Just three weeks ago, the Badgers were sitting at No. 6, firmly along the lines of a No. 2 seed in March Madness after improving to 16-4.

However, with a 1-5 record since, Wisconsin is no longer a part of the AP Top 25, instead dropping to the “receiving votes” section, having most recently lost in an 88-86 overtime contest to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Badgers weren’t the only Big Ten to drop this week, as the Purdue Boilermakers suffered their first loss in 10 games, losing 73-69 on the road to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

On the other hand, the now-No. 12 Illinois Fighting Illini moved up two spots in the polls after bouncing back with two wins this week, improving their record to 19-6.

Wisconsin is now the third team outside the Top 25, earning 88 total votes this week, and they are the only other Big Ten team to earn votes.

In addition to being outside of the Top 25 in the AP polls, the Badgers are No. 22 in the NET rankings and No. 19 in KenPom.