Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: Game Balls

Losing 88-86 in overtime to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, the Wisconsin Badgers played perhaps the best basketball I’ve seen from them since our second win over Michigan State. At least on offense, that is.

Coming into this game, Wisconsin has been in a bit of a rut offensively. Their last game against Ohio State provided some of the best efficiency that we had seen since Michigan State, and yesterday we saw something 10x better.

Wisconsin shot 47.6 percent from the field, and 43.8 percent from 3-point range. The team only had 7 turnovers. That shows me that the team is getting back in rhythm. That’s going to be big for the Badgers as they enter the Big Ten Tournament.

But, sadly, improvement is not all that matters. Iowa held strong, and picked up a tough home win. Let’s hand out some Game Balls.

Game Ball No. 1: Owen Freeman

BY FAR the best player on the court in this game was true freshman Owen Freeman. 20 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, four blocks, and two steals. That’s incredible.

Freeman was able to make impact plays on seemingly every possession, and the box score shows it. Freeman was instrumental in this win.

Game Ball No. 2: Payton Sandfort

This Game Ball really could have gone to a number of guys.

Sandfort, however, stood out to me above the rest of the team (outside of Freeman, of course). 7/7 from the free throw line, and 5/10 from the field. Those numbers, while not otherworldly, are exactly what a team needs to win.

You need to be efficient, and you need to capitalize on trips to the free throw line. Sandfort did both of those, and Iowa came away with the win.

Game Ball No. 3: Chucky Hepburn

I flip back and forth on giving Game Balls to members of the losing team.

Often, I feel that the winning team has earned them, but today, I felt that Hepburn deserved recognition.

This game was, BY FAR, Hepburn’s best game of the year.

18 points, nine rebounds, four steals, and three assists. Hepburn provided in every facet of the game, which is what we’ve needed over this tough stretch.

Hepburn has started putting some good performances together. If the rest of the team can finish getting back into rhythm, the Badgers may yet make some noise in the NCAA Tournament.