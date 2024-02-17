Instant reaction to the Badgers 88-86 loss to Iowa

The No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers collapsed once again, losing 88-86 to the Iowa Hawkeyes in an overtime outing to drop to 1-5 in their last six games.

Offensively, the Badgers shot the ball well, both from the arc and from three, leading to 47 first-half points and 86 overall points.

Defensively, Wisconsin really struggled, giving up 43 first-half points and 88 overall, as they collapsed down the stretch in the loss.

Steven Crowl and A.J. Storr both eclipsed 20 points on the night, while Owen Freeman, Payton Sandfort, Tony Perkins, and Josh Dix all had over 15 points for the Hawkeyes

Following the game, Badgers insider Rohan Chakravarthi shared his instant reaction to the Badgers’ 88-86 to the Iowa Hawkeyes, pointing out the major takeaways for the team moving forward.

Wisconsin will now return home for a matchup with the Maryland Terrapins on Tuesday before traveling to face the Indiana Hoosiers over the weekend.