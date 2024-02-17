3 quick takeaways from the Badgers 88-86 loss to Iowa

The No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers fell in a disappointing loss once again, as they were defeated by the Iowa Hawkeyes 88-86 in overtime.

With the loss, the Badgers dropped to 17-9 on the season and 9-6 in conference play, while Iowa improved to 15-11 and 7-8 in the Big Ten.

Offensively, Wisconsin shot 47.6 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from three, yet it wasn’t enough to defeat the Hawkeyes.

Defensively, the Badgers allowed Iowa to shoot 52.6 percent from the field and get to the free throw line 30 times, where they knocked down 80 percent of their attempts.

Here are three quick takeaways from the Badgers’ 88-86 loss to Iowa.

Passing efforts

The Badgers had one of their strongest halves of the season with 47 first-half points, shooting 58.6 percent from the field and 60 percent from three.

While Wisconsin was hitting their three-pointers at a high rate, their efforts inside the arc were clear, and the points came as a result of some elite passing.

Of Wisconsin’s 17 field goals over the first 20 minutes, 14 came off assists, with guard Max Klesmit leading the team with six in the first half.

Center Steven Crowl was impressive out of the post, finding cutting teammates to score on buckets near the rim, to which Iowa had no answer too early.

A.J. Storr looked fresh early, as he was consistently finding lanes to cut into, while even making a nice pass into the paint that resulted in another bucket.

When the Badgers are moving the ball as well as they did in the first half, high-quality shots are easy to come by, which led to 47 points in the early frame on 1.516 points per possession.

Second half struggles

The Badgers had an amazing first half on the offensive end, but led by only four despite shooting 58.6 percent from the field because Iowa had 43 points of their own, working well inside the arc.

Then, in the second half, the Badgers couldn’t play enough complimentary basketball, as the two sides of their team could never click well together, leading to a close half throughout.

Wisconsin really struggled in the second half inside the arc, shooting 9/22 on twos and 37 percent overall, leading to just 31 second-half points.

More importantly, when they forced fouls against the Hawkeyes, Wisconsin shot just 10/17 from the free-throw line in the second half.

Tyler Wahl struggled with foul trouble, resulting in him playing just nine minutes in the frame, while A.J. Storr seemed a little impatient in getting to his spots, leading to four early misses, as he wasn’t as effective in the second half.

Meanwhile, Iowa continued their spree offensively, attacking the paint hard and scoring all of their points on either twos or free throws in the second half.

Forward Owen Freeman was key, as the Badgers couldn’t contain him on the inside, leading to 10 points in the second half on perfect efficiency.

Somehow, someway, it felt that Wisconsin should’ve won this game and ultimately let another road game slip through their hands.

Goaltend rule

Because of how impactful it was in this game, a whole section gets dedicated to the intriguing goaltend rule that took away two points for the Badgers.

Center Steven Crowl went up for a layup with nine minutes left in the second half with the Badgers down 67-61, but was blocked by Iowa’s Owen Freeman. However, officials decided to call a goaltend, providing the Badgers with two points and play resumed.

One minute later, at the next dead ball, officials re-convened after watching the replay and decided to take off the basket, as it wasn’t deemed a goaltend upon review, leaving the score at 70-62 in favor of Iowa.

The rule suggests that goaltends can be reviewed at the following dead ball and overturned if proven to be the wrong call, which was the case here.

However, Crowl had gotten the offensive rebound on the play, and had a wide-open layup in front of him, which would’ve given Wisconsin the points anyway.

In the end, the Badgers ultimately were tied and went to overtime, where they ultimately lost.

Now, this one call didn’t end up being the difference-maker in the game, although it was crucial, nor it is the officials’ fault, as it is a rule in the rulebook.

But, there is a flaw in the system that needs to be reviewed, as it can change the direction of the game, especially when the opportunity to score is there regardless.