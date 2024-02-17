Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: Keys to win

Coming off a nice win against Ohio State earlier this week, the Wisconsin Badgers now get to face a tough Iowa Hawkeyes team that currently sits 12th in the Big Ten at 6-8 (14-11 overall).

As with every Big Ten team, Iowa is much tougher than their record shows. You never know who’s going to walk out with the win during Big Ten play, but you can always guess, so let’s take a look at the matchup.

Why Wisconsin should win this game

This is another game where traditional stats don’t paint a pretty picture for Bucky.

Iowa bests Wisconsin in points, rebounds assists, steals, blocks, turnovers…you get the point.

The only factor that goes our way is our schedule. Wisconsin still ranks inside the top 20 in both Basketball Power Index (20th, snuck in there…) and strength of record (15th).

Iowa is outside the top 50 in both. So, while their overall stats may be impressive, it hasn’t come with many quality wins.

If Wisconsin can dig deep and continue rebuilding the rhythm from earlier this year, this is a winnable game.

Why Iowa should win this game

Offense. That’s Iowa’s game, from start to finish.

They’re one of the best offenses, not just in the Big Ten, but in the nation.

They move the ball well, and get everyone involved. The Hawkeyes rank third in the Big Ten in assists per game, and second in the Big Ten in points per game.

They don’t shoot the ball from three particularly well (10th in the Big Ten), but Wisconsin has shown a leaky defense throughout the season.

If Iowa can keep their turnovers low and get the ball in the paint, they can win.

X-Factor: Wisconsin’s Offense

I feel like it’s been five straight games that I’ve put this as the X-Factor(unconfirmed, don’t come at me if I’m exaggerating), but it’s still true.

Wisconsin has struggled greatly on offense during these last five games.

Iowa has no issue putting up points, so Wisconsin will need to get things going to win this game.

Prediction: 78-71 Iowa