Wisconsin vs. Iowa: How to watch + betting odds

Fresh off a 62-54 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes, the No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers are looking to begin a winning streak when they face the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, with tip-off set for 1:15 P.M.

It was a much-needed win for the Badgers who had lost four straight previously, as they generated some momentum at the Kohl Center.

Now, they’ll take on the Iowa Hawkeyes with hopes of keeping things churning on the road, which could lead to a potential bump in the polls.

The Hawkeyes have started their season 14-11, most recently losing to the Maryland Terrapins 78-66.

Iowa has gone 6-8 in conference play, and hasn’t won two straight games in over a month.

Earlier in the year, Wisconsin was able to beat Ohio State 83-72 at home. Can they complete the sweep on the road?

Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s game for the Badgers against Iowa.

How to watch

TV: Big Ten Network, Saturday at 1:15 P.M. CT

Stadium: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Line: EVEN

Over/Under: 152.5