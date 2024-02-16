Former Badgers coach Bo Ryan named a finalist for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Former Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball coach Bo Ryan has been named as one of the 14 finalists for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2024, it was announced Friday.

Ryan, a distinguished coach who holds a record of 364-130 at Wisconsin, has compiled an extensive resume, which includes seven Big Ten Championships, 14 consecutive NCAA tournament appearances, seven Sweet 16s, three Elite Eights, back-to-back Final Fours, and the 2015 national championship game.

Over his career, Ryan became the 26th-winningest coach in NCAA history with an overall record of 747-233, and cemented his legacy while with the Badgers, where he was a four-time Big Ten Coach of the Year winner over his 14-year tenure.

Prior to his time at Wisconsin, Ryan coached at both UW-Milwaukee from 1999-2000 and UW-Platteville from 1984-1999, winning four D-III championships along the way.

Then, at Wisconsin, Ryan accomplished four Big Ten regular-season titles and three Big Ten tournament titles.

Now, Ryan will hope that his extensive resume earns him a spot in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this cycle, as he was a head coach for 32 years before his retirement in 2015.