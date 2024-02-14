Wisconsin Badgers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Game Balls

Finally! After what truly felt like an eternity, the Wisconsin Badgers ended their losing streak and took down the Ohio State Buckeyes 62-54 on Tuesday evening.

This was a low-scoring affair, with impressive defense being played by both squads.

One could absolutely say that the entirety of the Wisconsin Badgers basketball team deserves a game ball for getting back on track…but I only have 3 to give, so here’s who I believe are the most deserving players:

Game Ball No. 1: Chucky Hepburn

Chucky Hepburn put up some decent numbers. Nine points, seven assists, and five rebounds absolutely qualify as a “solid outing”.

But, this game ball is all about his effort.

Hepburn played 39 minutes. Out of 40. That’s ridiculous.

Being charged with guarding the opponent’s most dangerous ball-handler every night is exhausting, but Hepburn was there for all but one minute of action. He’s a big reason Bucky pulled this one off.

Game Ball No. 2: A.J. Storr

Coming off of some rough outings, A.J. Storr was in need of a bounce-back game.

And boy, he came back strong. 14 points may look a little low, but 12 rebounds (6 OFFENSIVE!!!) is incredible.

Storr has been known this year as a somewhat one-dimensional piece. He’s capable of putting up lots of points, but rarely puts in even half the effort on defense that he does offensively.

So, to see him crashing the boards on both ends is a welcome sight, and hopefully one we’ll be seeing more often.

Game Ball No. 3: Steven Crowl

Steven Crowl also was in need of a bounce-back game.

Crowl has not looked right since rolling up his ankle and finally showed that he may be nearing 100 percent.

With a team-best 16 points, Crowl was able to spearhead an attack that showed some actual rhythm for the first time since the loss to Nebraska.

This Wisconsin team is at its best when everyone is involved in the offense. If the team can continue to gel, they can still make a run in March.