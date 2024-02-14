Badgers vs. Buckeyes: Overall Grades

On Tuesday night, the No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers went up against the Ohio State Buckeyes, pulling out on top in a 62-54 battle.

A.J. Storr and Steven Crowl led the way offensively, putting on a showcase, especially in the first half, and leading the Badgers to the win.

Offense Grade: B

The offense did a great job of getting Crowl the ball early and getting him going. Crowl hit two threes scoring a team-high 12 points in the first.

With Crowl getting going early from deep, the offense really opened up for the Badgers and driving lanes were present, which is exactly what AJ Storr took advantage of.

The big issue for the Badgers offensively was the turnovers, as they allowed Ohio State to stick around for most of the first half until an absolute offensive explosion put the Badgers on a 16-3 run to close out the half.

Max Klesmit hit two threes in that run and accounted for half of the 16 points, really closing out the half strong.

A big takeaway from this really was their ability to play well offensively when their big man has a good game. Getting Crowl involved early and throughout the game alleviates a lot of pressure off the Badgers offensively and puts some attention on the big himself, opening up chances for other players to really shine.

Additionally, While his stats don’t really show the full picture, Chucky Hepburn’s ability to command this offense and get the ball to the right players in the right moments has been big.

He had 7 assists, two long threes, and the biggest stat of them all: zero turnovers.

Another issue that once again plagued the Badgers was their cold stretches. Midway through the first and the second half, the Badgers hit very cold stretches of just sloppy, bad basketball.

Bad passes and forced shots gave the opportunity for the opponent to catch up, which is exactly what Ohio State did.

Around the 7-minute mark of the second, Ohio State was able to cut the Badgers lead down to five after Wisconsin initially held a 17-point second-half lead.

The Badgers need to avoid putting themselves in these positions down the stretch because if this was a more well-rounded basketball team they were playing, those cold stretches would erase any leads that were created.

Defense Grade: B+

While the Badgers once again went through bad phases throughout the game, they played fairly well defensively.

Hepburn was all over Bruce Thornton and held him to 1-7 from the field in the first and he also came up with 2 steals on the day.

In the last five minutes of the first half, the Buckeyes came up with a mere 2 points, with Hepburn getting a huge steal off Bruce Thornton, then passing ahead for a monster A.J. Storr dunk that amplified the crowd.

One weak spot defensively was their pick-and-roll rotations. The slow rotations led to easy buckets inside and also helped Ohio State crash the Wisconsin defense.

After a great first half, forcing the Buckeyes to a 2/9 start from deep, the Badgers somewhat faltered defending the three-point line.

The Buckeyes went a much better 5/9 from deep in the second and really cut into Wisconsin’s 16-point lead with back-to-back threes.

When it really mattered, Wisconsin came up playing their tough hard-mouth defense.

On the night, they forced eight turnovers and restricted Ohio State to just 54 points after some poor defensive displays over the losing streak.

Coaching Grade: B+

Overall, this was a much better-coached game than the past couple of games and it really showed.

The early struggles were still evident as the Badgers kept it close with the Buckeyes for the first 15 or so minutes, but from there it was all Badgers.

Greg Gard called upon his top defenders to suck the life out of Ohio State’s offense and they did exactly that.

Hepburn made Thornton work hard for his 18 points, which came on 19 field goal attempts, while Max Klesmit allowed just three points from Jamison Battle, who shot 1/6 during the game.

Offensively, Gard’s message clicked, as A.J. Storr had one of his most effective nights, purely attacking the rim and finding success offensively as a result.

Overall, Wisconsin did what it needed to do to return to the win column, and the coaches deserve some of the credit for that turnaround.