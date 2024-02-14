Badgers HC Greg Gard’s opening comments after 62-54 win over Ohio State

The No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers finally returned to the win column with a 62-54 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes, utilizing a strong first half and relentless defense to get a necessary Big Ten win in the middle of February.

In the game, the Badgers got off to a quick start and then rebounded after Ohio State tied things up at 18, ultimately leading 34-21 at the end of the first half, which proved to be a difference-maker at the end of the game.

A.J. Storr and Steven Crowl were the key players early on, as they ultimately scored 14 and 16 points, respectively, with 22 of those 30 points coming within the first half.

Defensively, Wisconsin shut down the trio of Jamison Battle, Roddy Gayle Jr., and Bruce Thornton, who combined to shoot 13/36 from the field.

Speaking to reporters after the game, head coach Greg Gard pointed out strong performances from players like Chucky Hepburn, while sharing the value of this specific win.

Listen to Gard’s entire introductory statement after the Badgers’ 62-54 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

