Instant reaction to the Badgers 62-54 win over Ohio State

The No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers pulled off a needed victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes, working through some depleted depth to win 62-54 and snap a four-game losing streak.

Offensively, the Badgers were better, especially in the first half, ultimately ending with 62 points on 44 percent from the field, including 33 percent from three.

Defensively, Wisconsin rebounded with a strong performance after their struggles against Rutgers, playing with additional energy all across the board, while keeping each of Ohio State’s stars at low efficiency rates.

Chucky Hepburn and Max Klesmit drew the assignments of Bruce Thornton and Jamison Battle respectively, hounding them for the majority of the game, while A.J. Storr looked impressive on that end with his own energy.

Following the game, Badgers insider Rohan Chakravarthi shared his instant reaction to the Badgers’ 62-54 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes, pointing out the major takeaways for the team moving forward.

Wisconsin will now travel for a weekend bout against the Iowa Hawkeyes, whom they beat 83-72 at the Kohl Center earlier this season, with hopes of generating some late-season buzz ahead of March.