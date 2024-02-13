3 quick takeaways from the Badgers 62-54 win over Ohio State

The No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers snapped their four-game losing streak, pulling out a 62-54 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Tuesday at the Kohl Center.

With the win, the Badgers improve to 17-8 on the season and 9-5 in conference play, while Ohio State drops to 14-11 and 4-10 in the Big Ten.

Offensively, Wisconsin shot 44 percent from the field and saw some better numbers from deep, shooting 33 percent from three on 21 attempts.

Defensively, the Badgers were great, holding Ohio State to 41.1 percent from the field and, more importantly, just two free throws overall.

Here are three quick takeaways from the Badgers’ 62-54 win over Ohio State.

A.J. Storr and Steven Crowl

A.J. Storr and Steven Crowl were the difference-makers for the Badgers in this one, as they scored 14 and 16 points, respectively, while shooting the ball efficiently from the field.

It was a different mentality for both players in comparison to previous games, and that aided the Badgers in separating from the Buckeyes in the first half.

After being questioned for shot selection over the four-game losing streak, A.J. Storr was aggressive on Tuesday night, attempting just one three late in the second half, while shooting 4/9 from the field.

Now, the numbers are a bit misconstrued as Storr had three attempts on one possession where he got his own rebound twice before scoring. But, the aggressiveness was key as Storr never settled, instead looking to consistently attack the rim, which led to six free-throw attempts.

Additionally, it felt as if Storr’s energy was higher on Tuesday, as he was all over the boards, securing six offensive rebounds and 12 overall, while even getting in passing lanes, forcing a turnover in the second half.

His first-half explosion was key in the Badgers pulling away for a 13-point halftime lead in this one.

As for Crowl, he looked much more aggressive on Tuesday after seeing lower shot totals during the four-game losing streak.

Facing a physical opponent in Felix Okpara, Crowl embraced the contact and went up hard all night long, even creating an and-1 opportunity. The Badgers big man also connected on two early three-pointers, as Wisconsin saw some success in that department.

But, Wisconsin needed a tone-setter to get back on track and Crowl served as exactly that in the win, leading the team in scoring with 16 points.

Like Storr, Crowl had a strong first half, with 12 of his 16 coming over the first 20 minutes, aiding the Badgers in their early push.

Defense

I thought Wisconsin’s defense looked back at its original self on Tuesday, especially in the first half where they held Ohio State to just 21 points.

More importantly, their strong play came in stretches, as Wisconsin held Ohio State to just three points over the final 7:08 of the first half, while the Buckeyes converted just 1 of their last 10 field goals during the period.

The Buckeyes did start the second half hot, shooting 9/13 to begin the period, including 4/4 from three, thanks to 10 early points from Bruce Thornton and a pair of threes from Bowen Hardman.

But, after Ohio State cut a 17-point lead to 50-45, the Badgers began to shut things down and the Buckeyes went 5/16 the rest of the way, including 1/5 from three.

In fact, there was nearly a seven-minute stretch in the second half (8:34 to 1:36) where the Badgers shut out Ohio State, which aided some of their own offensive deficiencies as they ultimately pulled out a victory.

It’s tough to limit this Buckeyes team, who average over 75 points a game on good efficiency, but Wisconsin held them to just .947 points per possession, while their trio of top players (Roddy Gayle Jr., Bruce Thornton, and Jamison Battle) shot just 13/36 from the field.

Heavy minutes

With injuries to John Blackwell and Kamari McGee, the Badgers entered Tuesday’s game with some depth concerns, leading to questions about how they may approach rotations.

Well, it became a game of heavy minutes for the starters, as each player went for over 31 minutes during the game.

The minutes were especially present in the second half as Chucky Hepburn and A.J. Storr both played the full 20 minutes, while Tyler Wahl had 19, Steven Crowl had 16, and Max Klesmit had 15 second-half minutes, respectively.

It’s coming to the time when every game starts to matter, meaning that the starters are facing a heavier workload, and the Badgers top crew came to play with heavier minutes on Tuesday.

Hepburn’s 39 minutes were crucial as he looked to make things difficult for Thornton defensively, leading to two steals on the day, while the energy levels didn’t waver much for the Badgers overall.

Now, Wisconsin will face a break as they next play on the road Saturday against the Iowa Hawkeyes, looking to build off their momentum with another victory.