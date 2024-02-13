Badgers fall to No. 4 seed in latest ESPN Bracketology

Heading into this week, the Wisconsin Badgers dropped nine spots in the AP Top 25 to No. 20 after another 0-2 week, making it four defeats in a row, with three coming on the road.

With the drop in the AP Top 25, the Badgers also saw a consequent drop in the ESPN Bracketology, now moving to a No. 4 seed.

There’s been a ton of change over the past couple of weeks, with Wisconsin being one of the main droppers after initially being a No. 2 seed.

At 16-8, the Badgers have a key week ahead of them, as they’ll host the Ohio State Buckeyes on Tuesday before visiting the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday.

Wisconsin is one of six Big Ten teams projected to make the tournament in Lunardi’s latest bracketology, joining Purdue (No. 1 seed), Illinois (No. 4 seed), Northwestern (No. 9 seed), Michigan State (No. 9 seed), and Nebraska (No. 10 seed).