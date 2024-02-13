Wisconsin Badgers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Keys to win

Coming off of four straight losses, the Wisconsin Badgers are entering an absolute must-win game against Ohio State.

The Buckeyes, sitting at 14-10, are also in must-win mode and will be for the rest of the season.

Both teams are looking to solidify their spots in the Big Ten Tournament, and need this win to do so.

So, which of these struggling teams will come out on top? Let’s take a look.

Why Wisconsin should win this game

Ohio State has struggled defensively this season, allowing teams to score 70 points per game while shooting 36 percent from three-point range.

Wisconsin has struggled to score as of late, but this could be the perfect get-right game for head coach Greg Gard and this team.

Ohio State also gives up a fair amount of rebounds, allowing nearly 34 per game.

Wisconsin has performed well on the boards against some strong teams, so this could absolutely be a spot where they can take over.

Why Ohio State should win this game

Wisconsin is in a rut.

Over their last four games, the Badgers are shooting a mere 40.7 percent from the field and 24.5 percent from three. Those are atrocious numbers.

Ohio State is facing one of the coldest offensive teams in the nation right now, and they absolutely can take advantage of it.

X-Factor: Fouls

Wisconsin is averaging nearly 18 personal fouls per game over this four-game losing streak. That’s a large reason why they are losing.

If the Badgers can come in today and play a clean brand of basketball, they can absolutely turn things around.

Final Prediction: 76-71 Wisconsin