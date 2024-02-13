Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: How to watch + betting odds

Fresh off a 78-56 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, the No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers are looking to snap their four-game losing streak when they face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Tuesday, with tip-off set for 8:00 p.M.

It was an ugly loss for the Badgers, who started slow and never recovered well enough as they had their biggest deficit of the year with a 22-point defeat.

Now, they’ll take on the Ohio State Buckeyes with hopes of turning things around after dropping 14 spots in the AP Poll over the last two weeks.

The Buckeyes have started their season 14-10, most recently beating the Maryland Terrapins, which snapped a five-game losing streak.

Ohio State has gone 4-9 in conference play, with their wins coming against Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers, and Minnesota.

Earlier in the year, Wisconsin was able to beat Ohio State 71-60 on the road. Can they complete the sweep in a crucial game at home?

Here’s how you can watch Tuesday’s game for the Badgers against Ohio State.

How to watch

TV: Peacock, Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. CT

Stadium: Kohl Center

Line: Wisconsin -9

Over/Under: 139