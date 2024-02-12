Badgers suffer largest drop in AP Top 25 this week, but remain ranked

Just two weeks after being ranked No. 6, the Wisconsin Badgers have tumbled again in the AP Top 25, going from No. 11 to No. 20 in the largest drop this week for a team in the polls.

Interesting. #Badgers drop to No. 20, but not all the way out. https://t.co/B8trE0RP05 — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) February 12, 2024

The Badgers had another tough week, dropping a 72-68 game to the Michigan Wolverines, who were the worst team in the Big Ten standings at the time, before getting blown out 78-56 to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. As a result, they dropped nine spots in the polls.

With Wisconsin falling to No. 20, they’re now at their lowest spot over the last six weeks since they were ranked at No. 21 in Week 9.

Wisconsin is one of three Big Ten teams in the AP Top 25, joining the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers, who remained intact, and the No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini, who dropped four spots, while the Northwestern Wildcats earned a few votes.

This week, Wisconsin will travel to face the Ohio State Buckeyes at home on Tuesday before hitting the road for a weekend bout against the Iowa Hawkeyes

In addition to being No. 20 in the AP Poll, the Badgers are No. 21 in the NET rankings and No. 18 in KenPom.

Instant Reaction

With another two-loss week, I wouldn’t have been surprised if Wisconsin slid out entirely from the rankings, but a 14-spot drop didn’t seem realistic.

Instead, Wisconsin slots in at No. 20, and they’ll have a good chance to bounce back this week at the Kohl Center when facing Ohio State, who have a 4-9 conference record and have lost to the Badgers already this season.

They’ll also face off against Iowa, whom they beat 83-72 at the Kohl Center in January, with hopes of starting up a winning streak.

If Wisconsin continues its struggles this week, there’ll be serious cause for concern, but it seems that they’re primed for a comeback sooner than later.