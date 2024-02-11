3 areas the Badgers have struggled in amid 4-game losing streak

The No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team (16-8 overall, 8-5 Big Ten) recently suffered a 78-56 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-10 overall, 5-7 Big Ten) on the road, extending their losing streak to four games.

Wisconsin has suffered a blown 19-point lead against Nebraska, a loss at home against Purdue, an upset handed to them by a Michigan team that sits in last place in the Big Ten, and now a 22-point loss on the road.

Here are a few things the Badgers have struggled with in the last two weeks.

Quiet Crowl

Wisconsin’s seven-foot bruiser is a vital part of the team’s gameplan, but throughout their current losing streak, opposing teams have kept the big man at bay. In the last four games, Steven Crowl has failed to score in the double-figures.

Against the Cornhuskers, he recorded just one point, and only added three points to the Badgers offensive production against Michigan.

Wisconsin’s junior forward has reached double-figures in 13 games so far this season and the Badgers have gone 10-3 in games he eclipses that mark.

To get back on track, Gard will need to feed his big man down low, which he can next do when the Badgers play Ohio State on Tuesday evening.

3-Point Shooting

Before the Badgers took on Nebraska on February 1st, the team was shooting a respectable 36% from range, but in the last four games, three-point makes have been harder to come by.

During that stretch, Wisconsin has made 23 of 90 attempts from the arc for 26 percent. Against Purdue, the Badgers shot a season-low 16 percent from deep while sinking just three of their 19 attempts.

In a game against Rutgers, the Badgers one-upped their performance against Michigan, where they shot 5/19 from three, with a 5/21 game from deep.

Momentum

After giving away a 19-point first-half lead, the Badgers have not been able to shake the total reversal in momentum since the second half against Nebraska last week.

With an opportunity to bounce back against a very talented Purdue team at home, Wisconsin could not hit a shot from deep and was outrebounded by 13 total rebounds throughout the contest.

The negative momentum had such a strong impact that the Badgers were defeated by an eight-point underdog Michigan team that is barely above .500.

On Saturday, the Badgers fell short early with a 9-0 run due to four early turnovers, and then never got within single digits over the final 18 minutes of the game.

Wisconsin has to improve on several factors this upcoming week, and it starts with these three areas.