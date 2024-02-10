Instant reaction to the Badgers 78-56 loss to Rutgers

The No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers dropped their fourth consecutive game in a 78-56 defeat to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, adding to their recent slide that has now spanned over two weeks.

Offensively, the Badgers struggled to hit threes, shooting just 5/21 from deep, which dragged their field goal percentage to 32.8 percent.

Connor Essegian had 15 points off the bench, while A.J. Storr scored 14 of his own as the two Badgers that hit double figures.

Defensively, Wisconsin struggled early on, giving up 78 points to a Rutgers team that shot just 38 percent from the field on the season entering the game. The biggest issue was three-pointers, as the Scarlet Knights hit 10/17 from deep.

Following the game, Badgers insider Rohan Chakravarthi shared his instant reaction to the Badgers’ 78-56 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, pointing out the major takeaways for the team moving forward.

Wisconsin will now return home for a matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes this week, looking to snap their four-game losing streak.