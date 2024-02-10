Wisconsin vs. Rutgers: How to watch + betting odds

Fresh off a 72-68 loss to the Michigan Wolverines at the Crisler Center, the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers are losing to snap their three-game losing streak when they face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, with tip-off set for 11:00 A.M.

It was a tough loss for the Badgers, who suffered a loss to the worst Big Ten team in the nation, prompting their first three-game losing streak of their season.

The Scarlet Knights have started their season 12-10, most recently winning two games in a row on the road against the Michigan Wolverines and Maryland Terrapins.

Rutgers has gone 4-7, with their wins coming against Michigan, Maryland, Indiana, and Nebraska.

Can the Badgers snap their losing streak and get back on track in their first matchup with Rutgers?

Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s game for the Badgers against Rutgers.

How to watch

TV: Big Ten Network, Saturday at 11:00 A.M. CT

Stadium: Jersey Mike’s Center

Line: Wisconsin -3.5

Over/Under: 131.5