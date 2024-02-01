Instant reaction to the Badgers 80-72 loss to Nebraska

The No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers lost arguably their ugliest game of the season to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, blowing a 19-point second-half lead to fall behind 80-72 in an overtime contest.

Offensively, the Badgers were sloppy, committing 16 turnovers, and settled for too many jump shots, with big men Steven Crowl and Tyler Wahl attempting only seven shots total.

As a team, Wisconsin shot 31 three-pointers, hitting just 10 of them, while shooting 42 percent from the field collectively.

Defensively, Wisconsin had a strong first half, limiting Nebraska to 27 points on 38.5 percent shooting, while top scorer Keisei Tominaga had just two points.

But, in the second half, sixth man C.J. Wilcher went off for 16 points in 12 minutes, helping Nebraska go on a 20-3 run to climb back into the game and eventually force overtime before earning the win.

Following the game, Badgers insider Rohan Chakravarthi shared his instant reaction to the Badgers’ 80-72 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, pointing out the major takeaways for the team moving forward.

Wisconsin has their toughest challenge of the season next, as they’ll host the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers at the Kohl Center, with first place in the Big Ten on the line.