Wisconsin vs. Nebraska: Opponent Preview

The No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers are set to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 P.M. CT.

Wisconsin is coming off an 81-66 win over the Michigan State Spartans, capping off a successful 2-0 week that ended with them jumping seven spots in the AP Top 25.

How do the Badgers match up against the Cornhuskers?

Opponent Preview

The Cornhuskers have the fifth-best scoring offense in the Big Ten, scoring 77.2 points per game, while shooting 45 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three.

They’re led by guard Keisei Tominaga, who averages 13.6 points, while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from three on high volume.

Transfer forward Reink Mast has stepped in as a major contributor, adding 13.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, while hitting 46.2 percent of his shots and 35.8 percent of his threes.

Nebraska has a balance of good interior and outside players, as forward Juwan Gary serves as a solid complement to Mast with his 11.9 points a contest, while guards Brice Williams and C.J. Wilcher shoot 38 and 46 percent from three, respectively.

The Cornhuskers have intriguing home/away splits, as they shoot the ball significantly better at home, which has led to a 13-1 home record this season, including a 5-0 record in conference play at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Additionally, Tominaga has the ability to catch fire at any moment, scoring at least 14 points in 11 different games this season.

Last time out, the Japanese star had 17 points on 70 percent shooting against the Badgers, although the goal was to limit his attempts, which Max Klesmit effectively did in the second half.

The spread for the game stands at 1.5 points in favor of Wisconsin, while the over/under is at 144.5 points.

Prediction

This one starts a tough stretch for the Badgers, as they also face the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday.

Nebraska is a streaky team that certainly can score, and they’ve allowed just 40.2 percent of opponent field goals to connect, but the Badgers’ depth possesses a tough challenge.

Last time out, Wisconsin blew out Nebraska 88-72 with a strong offensive showing at the Kohl Center.

They’re coming off arguably their cleanest win all season long against Michigan State in an 81-66 victory, and I expect them to carry the momentum into Nebraska and cover the 1.5-point spread.

Prediction: Wisconsin -1.5