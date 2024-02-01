Wisconsin vs. Nebraska: How to watch + betting odds

Fresh off an 81-66 win over the Michigan State Spartans, the Wisconsin Badgers are set to kick off a challenging week with a matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on the road.

Winners of nine of their last 10, the Badgers have been hot in the month of January, leading to a significant jump in the AP Top 25 this past week to No. 6.

The Cornhuskers have started their season 15-6, most recently dropping an ugly 73-51 loss to the Maryland Terrapins on the road.

Nebraska has gone 5-5 within conference play, with all five wins coming at home and all five losses coming on the road.

Here’s how you can watch Thursday’s game for the Badgers against Nebraska.

How to watch

TV: Big Ten Network, Thursday at 7:30 P.M. CT

Stadium: Pinnacle Bank Center

Line: Wisconsin +1

Over/Under: 144.5