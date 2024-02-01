Who has improved the most for the Badgers this season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Wisconsin Badgers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Wisconsin Badgers have taken a massive jump this season, going from an NIT appearance in 2022 to being the No. 6 team in the AP Top 25 this week with a chance to improve even further.

With the offseason additions of guard A.J. Storr, guard John Blackwell, and forward Nolan Winter, the Badgers have ascended to one of the top teams in the nation.

However, it hasn’t been all about the newcomers, as several players for the Badgers have taken a step forward in their play this season.

In particular, each of Wisconsin’s starters has seen a difference in their game as they’ve assumed new roles on a more well-rounded team.

