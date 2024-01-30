Michigan State HC Tom Izzo praises Wisconsin’s effort, A.J. Storr in loss

The Wisconsin Badgers got a key 81-66 victory over the Michigan State Spartans over the weekend, improving to 16-4 on the season, including 8-1 in Big Ten play.

Wisconsin’s win was an integral part in them moving up seven spots to No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, which is their highest ranking since 2020.

With the win, the Badgers completed the season sweep of the Spartans, which is their first home-and-away sweep against Michigan State since the 2003-04 season.

Following the game, head coach Tom Izzo shared his praises to the Badgers for their effort, while highlighting A.J. Storr’s performance after the forward dropped 28 points in the win.

You can listen to Izzo’s entire press conference below.

With uncertainty around how much longer he’ll coach past 2024, this could very well have been Izzo’s final game at the Kohl Center, especially with the new conference rules that will eliminate a number of seasonal home-and-away series’ with the four additional teams coming in for 2024.