Badgers starters break down impressive win over Michigan State

The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Michigan State Spartans 81-66 in one of their cleanest victories of the season, as they returned to their efficient ways offensively while limiting their opponents to just 41 percent shooting on the day.

In the win, A.J. Storr had himself a day, coming one short of his career high with 28 points on 9/17 shooting, while Steven Crowl poured in 15 points of his own in the win.

Defensively, guard Chucky Hepburn was elite, hounding Spartans star Tyson Walker throughout the game, both on and off the ball, which led to a dismal 4/14 night for the Michigan State guard.

With Walker limited, the Spartans struggled to score, especially on the inside, as they converted just 41.3 percent of their twos.

Following the game, Storr, Crowl, and Hepburn broke down the team’s win over Michigan State, pointing out key takeaways for the team.

Next up, the Badgers will look to hand the Nebraska Cornhuskers their first loss at home on Thursday before a tough contest against the Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday.