Badgers remain a No. 2 seed in latest Bracketology after jump in AP Top 25

Heading into this week, the Wisconsin Badgers moved up seven spots in the AP Top 25 after a 2-0 week where they beat the Minnesota Golden Gophers 61-59 and the Michigan State Spartans 81-66.

However, just like after last week’s loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Badgers remained as a two-seed at No. 7 overall in ESPN’s latest Bracketology,

In the rankings, the top seven remained unchanged, while Marquette jumped into the No. 8 spot after a wild week of college basketball where several top teams hit the loss column.

At 16-4, the Badgers have a tough week ahead of them, as they’ll face the Nebraska Cornhuskers on the road Thursday before returning home for a matchup with the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers.

Wisconsin is one of six Big Ten teams projected to make the tournament in Lunardi’s latest bracketology, joining Purdue (No. 1 seed), Illinois (No. 4 seed), Northwestern (No. 7 seed), Michigan State (No. 8 seed), and Nebraska (No. 11 seed).