Badgers have massive jump in AP Top 25, up to No. 6

The Wisconsin Badgers have cracked the Top 10 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, moving up seven spots to take the No. 6 spot, which is their highest ranking since December 28th, 2020.

It was a week of chaos among the Top 10, as Kansas, Kentucky, Arizona, Illinois, and Auburn all dropped spots, which prompted the Badgers to jump up to No. 6 from No. 13.

Additionally, Oklahoma moved down 12 spots to No. 23 after two losses, while Duke (No. 12 to No. 7), Marquette (No. 14 to No. 9), and Iowa State (No. 23 to No. 12) all had massive jumps as well.

Wisconsin is one of three Big Ten teams in the AP Top 25, joining the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers and the No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini, while Northwestern also received votes.

This week, Wisconsin will travel to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers on the road on Thursday before their biggest test of the season: a home game on Sunday against Purdue in a crazy weekend for college basketball.

There are four Top 10 matchups this weekend: No. 2 Purdue at No. 6 Wisconsin, No. 3 UNC vs. No. 7 Duke, No. 4 Houston at No. 8 Kansas, and No. 5 Tennessee at No. 10 Kentucky.

In addition to being No. 6 in the AP Poll, the Badgers are No. 11 in the NET rankings and No. 11 in KenPom.